Araghchi: Iran not interested in step-by-step revival of JCPOA

Araghchi made the comments in an interview with the Tehran-based Press TV network, reiterating that the technical talks for termination of sanctions are being pursued in Vienna.

He said the negotiation teams will remain in Vienna to participate in another session on JCPOA on Friday.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, too, said here on Tuesday evening that if the United States wishes to rescue the disputed nuclear deal, JCPOA, it must terminate the entire nuclear sanctions all at once.

The 18th Regular Joint Session of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was convened in the Austrian capital city, Vienna, on Tuesday in the presence of the Iranian and the G4+1 delegations.

Araqchi led the Iranian delegation and Deputy Secretary General of the EU for Foreign Actions Enrique Mora was present in the meeting on behalf of the EU trio.

Delegations from Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China, too, were present in the meeting.

Araghchi said in an interview with the press after the Tuesday meeting: The termination of the US sanctions is the first and foremost important move aimed at revival of the JCPOA.

“Iran, too, is ready for stopping its remunerative moves and return to full observation of its JCPOA commitments as soon as termination of the sanctions and their being justified,” added the Iranian diplomat.

The first round of talks ended on Tuesday after an hour of five-sided negotiations and the participants were all agreed on the need for pursuing the technical talks till their second session of Friday.

Deputy Secretary General of the EU for Foreign Action Enrique Mora, too, wrote in his twitter account after the meeting that the Tuesday meeting was constructive, adding: Unity, and collective enthusiasm for adopting a joint approach with two groups of technicians in implementation of the JCPOA and termination of sanctions is quite promising.

“I, as the coordinator, will have separate meetings in Vienna with all concerned sides, including the United States," he said.

