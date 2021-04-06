US sanctions blocked Iran's access to medical supplies amid COVID-19 crisis

Hemmati made the comment at the Tuesday evening in the Video-Conference of the Middle East and Central Asia Central Banks Governors (MCD) that is held on the sidelines of the Spring Session of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He noted that at a time when medical supplies and medicine were highly needed in Iran, the unilateral and illegally imposed US sanctions had blocked the path for Iranian concerned officials access to them.

“Iran has made the required moves aimed at importing Corona vaccines and also started the vaccination of the high risk citizens, but we still not have full and broad access to those vaccines. Yet, under such conditions that there are still ambiguities about the termination of the US sanctions, good and satisfactory moves for production of Iranian vaccines are made that are very promising,” he added.

Hemmati said that the Iranian oil sales were harmed due to the US sanctions, but the non-oil exports, and during the recent months also the oil exports, increased.

“The Iranian national currency, rial, was at the frontline of defense against the foreign tensions that aggravated its loss of value under the inflation pressure,” he added.

The CBI governor said that in addition to using the hard currency gained from the non-oil exporters, the CBI allocated 10 billion dollars of outs assets to provide the major food items, medicine and medical supplies for the people during the past year.

