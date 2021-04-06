Iran can export defense equipment unhindered: Defense Minister

General Hatami met Tajikistan's Defense Minister Colonel General Sherali Mirzo who is in Tehran to discuss mutual cooperation on defense and military issues.

Highlighting long-lasting friendly ties between Iran and Tajikistan, Hatami said that the two countries have had a great relationship based on a vast area of commonalities, although they have no common border.

Referring to the high potential in expanding ties between the two nations, Hatami stressed that this fact has provoked many foes to disrupt the ties.

"Fortunately, international limitation on Iran's arms sales ended in October 2020 based on the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and now Iran has no problem in exporting defensive goods and equipment," the Defense Minister went on to say.

He touched on the presence of terrorist groups like ISIS in some countries in the region and underlined that Iran has always rejected any intervention by transregional states in Central Asia and the Middle East under the pretext of fighting terrorism.

Colonel-General Sherali Mirzo, for his part, put emphasis on Tajikistan’s willingness to expand cooperation with Iran in different areas, including political, military and defense, and all-inclusive cooperation.

He said that cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan in establishing peace, stability, and security in the region is of high significance.

"Conflicts and insecurity in the region make the cooperation of both countries in fighting terrorism and drug trafficking and consolidating regional security even more important," Mirzo added.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish