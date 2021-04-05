Iran-China deal, a new change in global political system: Pakistani professor

In an interview with IRNA on Monday, Dr. Syed Qandil Abbas, Professor of Politics and International Relations at Quaid-e-Azam University said that such cooperation would bring economic prosperity to the region.

He said the road map for such long-term regional cooperation between Iran and China was set in 2015 through a statement; however, nobody took this development seriously at that time.

The analyst said Iran and China after a thought process of five, six years have materialized this strategic cooperation and signed a document on March 27 in the presence of the foreign ministers of the two states.

He noted that both countries have identified the areas of cooperation under the agreement.

The professor said during a meeting with the visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei set the direction of this 25-year cooperation.

He said that the Supreme Leader in the meeting had also stressed joint cooperation against the US aggressive policies in the region.

Expressing his views, Dr. Syed Qandil Abbas said the American sanctions were reached to the maximum level in 2019, but despite that Iran-China bilateral trade volume reached US$ 24 billion.

"Iran and China continued their cooperation despite the US pressure," said the analyst.

The professor went on to say the aggressive approach of the US and its allies have actually brought the two countries closer and as a result, they signed the strategic agreement.

He added after signing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Iran was expecting a resumption of trade with Europe; however, the Islamic Republic was not welcomed and was put under pressure.

“Therefore Iran turned towards China and Russia due to western policy of double standards,” he viewed.

Dr. Syed Qandil Abbas added that the international economic system is being controlled by the US, but the Chinese project of the BRI has completely sabotaged American ill intentions in the world.

“This project along with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has brought investment in the region bringing lots of benefits for the countries of the area in terms of energy, industry, and agriculture,” said the expert.

He added that the BRI project would link three big continents and would enhance Chinese influence in the world which is not acceptable to the US and west.

Dr. Syed Qandil Abbas said the importance of the Middle Eastern region has increased after Iran has entered into long-term strategic cooperation with China which would bring more than US$ 400 billion investment into Iran.

Dr. Syed Qandil Abbas viewed that agreement is extremely beneficial from Iran, China and Pakistan.

“As all the three countries are neighboring states they will now focus more on border security which will bring stability in the area,” he noted.

He said the cooperation with Iran is also important for China as Iran is a regional power and has a lot of influence on Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Bahrain.

He added that through this compressive cooperation agreement and the CPEC, Iran can help resolve the energy problems of China. Dr. Abbas said that even Iran can materialize its offer of 3000 MW of electricity exports to Pakistan after signing an agreement with China.

The expert said that some years back a Chinese company had also shown its interest in completing the remaining portion of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project in Pakistan, so no one can hope that this project can be also completed.

“No doubt that such cooperation would bring economic prosperity in the region,” added Dr. Syed Qandil Abbas.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish