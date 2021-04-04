COVID-19 kills 161 more people in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 161 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 63,160.

Some 11,680 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,572 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 1,650,569 patients out of a total of 1,932,074 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,057 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 13,111,118 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

