Iran-made equipment measures quality of petroleum products

Managing director of the Iranian knowledge-based company Vahid Ebrahimi said that reducing production costs, optimal use of resources, decreasing inspection costs, improving techniques and production methods are the most valuable advantages of quality control of products that are carried out by the technology of this knowledge-based company following up-to-date standards.

Pointing to the use of advanced domestic equipment to improve the quality of products, he added that in addition to high technical knowledge and the presence of specialized manpower, they should not ignore the notable role of equipment and chemicals in the realization of the quality enhancement process.

He went on to say that Iran-made equipment reduces foreign exchange costs resulting from the provision of quality measurement services for hydrocarbon products.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish