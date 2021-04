Sabahifard said that during Iraqi imposed war, air defense systems were located in over 250 points and safeguarded military bases and airports.

He noted that Iranian air defense is now moving on the edge of knowledge and enjoys high-tech equipment and systems.

Earlier, Sabahifard said that the Iranian military defends the country strongly and no enemy and superpower has so far dared to cast a greedy eye on it.



