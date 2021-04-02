JCPOA Joint Commission meeting to be held Tuesday in person in Vienna

The quarterly meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA was held in video conference on Friday and delegations from Iran and 4+1 (E3+China and Russia) attended the meeting, discussing latest developments regarding the deal.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi who led Iranian delegation clearly explained Iran’s thoughts on US rejoining the JCPOA.

The online conference was chaired on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell by the Deputy Secretary General and Political Director of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora.

Participants agreed to hold another meeting on Tuesday in person in Vienna.

