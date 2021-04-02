Removing sanctions must be first step in reviving JCPOA: Araghchi

The 18th Joint Commission of the JCPOA was held on Friday, chaired on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell by the Deputy Secretary General and Political Director of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora. Deputy foreign ministers from Britain, China, France, Germany and Iran took part in the meeting.

In the commission, the outlook for the US rejoining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, informally known as the Iran nuclear deal, was discussed, in accordance with the December 21, 2020 joint statement by foreign ministers.

Participants said they were ready to collectively address the issue with a positive attitude.

Araghchi who led the Iranian delegation, explained Iran’s substantial stance, stressing that the first step in reviving the deal must be removing of sanctions by the US and Iran would cease compliance reduction measure as soon as it verifies sanctions removal.

“There is no need to negotiate US’ rejoining the JCPOA, as US path is completely clear in this regard. As the US withdrew the deal and resumed illegal sanctions against Iran, it can rejoin the deal in the same way and stop lawlessness,” Araghchi said.

Participants highlighted destructive impact of the US withdrawal for Iran’s economic advantage, and emphasized that there is no time to be missed.

In the end, participants of the JCPOA reaffirmed their commitment to preserve the deal and decided to resume the meeting to specify necessary measure in this regard.

The Joint Commission of the JCPOA is responsible for monitoring its implementation.

