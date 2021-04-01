IMF should respond to Iran's legal request: CBI chief

Hemmati made the remarks at the webinar of the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the economies of countries, especially developing states, have been seriously damaged and Iran is one of the countries most affected by the pandemic in the region, he underlined.

Referring to the US sanctions against Iran, he added that notwithstanding the sanctions imposed by the US and the maximum pressure policy, Iran has been able to overcome the problems and take suitable measures.

He stated that the IMF has already given more than $100 billion in loans to 85 countries, adding that the Fund has loaned nearly $16 billion to countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) plus Afghanistan and Pakistan (MENAP) region, but Iran, which was one of the first countries to demand emergency funds, has not received any facilities so far without providing any logical reason.

He described this as a clear contradiction to the spirit and goals of an international organization and said that Iran expects the IMF to respond to its legal request as quickly as possible without discrimination and influence imposed by political lobbyists or pressure from the US.

