Sanctions should not limit vaccine sales to Iran: Gov’t spox

Ali Rabiei said that Iran will not allow that such anti-human attempts become an obstacle for Iranians’ timely access to the vaccine, but it can clearly demonstrate the hypocrisy of the sanction imposers.

He said that there are no barriers inside the country for importing the vaccine, adding that any country that has the ability to import the vaccine can do so.

The spokesman of the government added that Iran intends to buy 42 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, from which purchase 21 million doses has been finalized.

He added that 2.8 million doses were supposed to be delivered to Iran, but it was not done; delivering the vaccine has not been according to the timetables – almost anywhere in the world.

He went on to say that the vaccine shipments from Russia, China, and COVAX will come to Iran in the coming days.

