Iran-China partnership could be a model for other countries: Envoy

“On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Iran and China, Foreign Ministers signed a document for 25-year cooperation program,” Hosseini wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

He added that the most important areas of cooperation between the two countries, according to the document, would be in industry, transport, energy and technology.

“This cooperation program is not against any third country, but can be introduced as a model of long-term bilateral or multilateral cooperation between Islamic Republic of Iran and other countries,” he went on to say.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who paid a visit to Iran yesterday, and Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif signed a document on Iran-China 25-year cooperation program.

The document traces back to Chine President Xi Jinping’s visit to Iran in 2016, when Tehran and Beijing elevated their relationship to ‘comprehensive strategic partnership’ in a joint statement.

9416**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish