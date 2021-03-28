Registration of Iran parliament by-elections starts in Iran

The parliamentary by-elections will be held in six electoral districts of Tehran, Rey, Shemiranat, Eslamshahr and Pardis in Tehran province, Tafresh, Ashtian and Farahan in Markazi province, Bahar and Kabodar-Ahang in Hamedan province, Gachsaran and Basht in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, Astaneh-ye Ashrafiyeh in Gilan Province and Mianeh in East Azarbaijan province.

Those willing to run for the midterm parliamentary elections are allowed to register till Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Candidates of the parliament by-elections can go to "entekhabat.moi.ir" for more information.

According to The Electoral Law for Parliamentary Elections, in case more than one year remains in the parliament's term, mid-term elections will be held in electoral districts lacking representatives. If the number of active Majlis (parliament) representatives drops to less than four-fifths of the total number of seats, and six months remain till the end of the term, mid-term elections will be held.

Midterm parliamentary elections will be held on June 18 alongside the country’s presidential elections.

The sixth round of Iran’s municipal elections too will be held on June 18.

