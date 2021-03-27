Tehran Azadi Tower goes dark in Earth Hour

Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). It is held annually to encourage individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour, from 8:30 to 9:30 pm on a specific day towards the end of March, as a symbol of commitment to the planet.

WWF is the largest international association on environment, established in 1961 in Switzerland. Earth Hour started as a lights-off event in Sydney, Australia, in 2007. 2.2 million residents of Sydney turned off unnecessary lights to support measures to fight climate change.

Since then, the event has grown in a global scale, engaging Eiffel Tower in Paris, Big Ben in London, Sydney Opera House, Empire State building in Manhattan, Buckingham Palace, Colosseum in Rom, and Edenborough Palace.

Meanwhile earlier, Milad Tower public relations announced on Friday that, like previous years, the tower, as the world’s sixth tallest communications tower, will go dark on March 27 from 20:30 to 21:30 local time, as a sign of reserving environment.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish