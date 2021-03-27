Tabiat Bridge, Tehran's planetarium to go dark in Earth Hour

Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), which is held annually to encourage individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour, from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on a specific day towards the end of March, as a symbol of commitment to the planet.

Tehran’s ‘Tabiat (Nature) Pedestrian Bridge’ was designed by Leila Araghian. With a length of 270 meters, the bridge is the largest pedestrian overpass in Tehran, Iran. Located in northern Tehran, it connects Taleghani Park and Abo-Atash Park. Gonbad Mina Planetarium is just a few-minute walk away from Tabiat Bridge.

Tehran’s Milad Tower had also announced that it would go dark for one hour on Saturday night on the occasion of Earth Hour.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish