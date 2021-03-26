Milad Tower to go dark in Earth Hour

Milad Tower public relations announced on Friday that, like previous years, the tower, as the world’s sixth tallest communications tower, will go dark on March 27 from 20:30 to 21:30 local time, as a sign of reserving environment.

Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). It is held annually encouraging individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour, from 8:30 to 9:30 pm on a specific day towards the end of March, as a symbol of commitment to the planet.

WWF is the largest international association on environment, established in 1961 in Switzerland. Earth Hour started as a lights-off event in Sydney, Australia, in 2007. 2.2 million residents of Sydney turned off unnecessary lights to support measures to fight climate change.

Since then, the event has grown to a global scale, engaging Eiffel Tower in Paris, Big Ben in London, Sydney Opera House, Empire State building in Manhattan, Buckingham Palace, Colosseum in Rom, and Edenborough Palace.

Milad Tower, also known as the Tehran Tower, is a multi-purpose tower in Tehran, Iran. It is the sixth-tallest tower and the 24th-tallest freestanding structure in the world. It joined the campaign in 2011.

9416**1424

