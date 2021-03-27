Failure in Yemen a heavy blow to Saudi Arabia: Yemeni expert

"This would be a failure for all members of the invasion coalition and all the world community who confirmed the invasion by closing eyes to the crimes committed by the Saudi Regime," Al-Houthi said.

He added that the Yemeni war is not a Saudi-Emirati war, but rather an American-Zionist one and they have been frightened by its implications.

The expert also said that the invaders were sure of their failure, that's why they have been scrambling to end the war to prevent Yemenis from becoming even more powerful.

He emphasized Yemen's self-defense right and said that the country would continue to defend itself and would stop its military operations only if the invaders put an end to the invasion.

