Mar 27, 2021, 3:41 PM
Journalist ID: 1195
News Code: 84275804
0 Persons

Tags

Failure in Yemen a heavy blow to Saudi Arabia: Yemeni expert

Failure in Yemen a heavy blow to Saudi Arabia: Yemeni expert

Tehran, March 27, IRNA – Yemeni political analyst Abdur-Rahman al-Houthi said on Saturday that failure in Yemen war would have severe implications for the Saudi Regime, as Yemeni people have gained power during the six-year war.

"This would be a failure for all members of the invasion coalition and all the world community who confirmed the invasion by closing eyes to the crimes committed by the Saudi Regime," Al-Houthi said.

He added that the Yemeni war is not a Saudi-Emirati war, but rather an American-Zionist one and they have been frightened by its implications.

The expert also said that the invaders were sure of their failure, that's why they have been scrambling to end the war to prevent Yemenis from becoming even more powerful.

He emphasized Yemen's self-defense right and said that the country would continue to defend itself and would stop its military operations only if the invaders put an end to the invasion.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 11 =