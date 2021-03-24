Human rights violations atop West’s anti-Iran dossiers

Qashqavi who was speaking at a meeting of Spain’s National Security Advanced Studies Center in the presence of officers from Spain and other European countries here on Wednesday elaborated on the fundamental foreign policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran on human rights issues, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the regional issues, and answered their various miscellaneous questions.

The Iranian envoy to Madrid said that focusing on human rights issues is normally and logically put forth against countries in the course of wars or after them, because in a military or in an economic war the major cases of violations of the human rights against the existence of the human being, their main right, take place.

“For instance, if the right of existence of a people for being benefitted of medical services, especially during the Corona pandemic, and most particularly for women and children, are violated in a war, or due to sanctions, then speaking about the violation of other human rights, or freedom and democracy will all be quite meaningless, and bitter jokes against the same people,” added Qashqavi.

He said that the westerners have issued their human rights resolution against Iran, or extended the tenure of the UN human rights rapporteur under such conditions that the International Court of Justice prosecutor has supported the extension of US sanctions by Biden administration.

“This move means the violation of the human beings’ right to live in our region due to war crimes of the US allies, or due to the US sanctions are not priorities for the international society. That is while according to international statistics, the number of victims in war crimes after Sept 11, 2001, has been annually 80,000 people, but the number of the people who have died under torture, or mistreatment in prisons, is less than 3,000 annually around the globe,” added Qashqavi

In response to a question on Iran’s logical justification for intensifying its nuclear activities, the Iranian diplomat said: According to documents it was the US government that encouraged the government of the time in Iran to acquire nuclear technology in the year 1950.

“That was when in the framework of the project “Atom for Peace” the faculty of Atomic Physics was established at the University of Tehran and its graduates were granted the MIT University scholarships in America. But suddenly, after the victory of the Islamic Revolution the trend was reversed and the US and its allies violated all their nuclear commitments and even started broad propagations aimed at turning the Iranian peaceful nuclear program into an international security issue,” he said.

“They also suddenly breached all their commitments in the framework of the JCPOA, which was the result of 12 years of tough diplomatic work and are now instead of fully terminating the illegally-imposed sanctions, pretending that Iran is indebted to them stubbornly, anew,” added the ambassador.

He said that the US now claims that the ball is in Iran’s court, but 2 months into its new admin, US is still in violation of JCPOA and UNSCR 2231.

Qashqavi had also at the beginning of the two-hour question and answer program replied to reporters’ questions on the status in West Asia, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, extremism, terrorism, etc.

