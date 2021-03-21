Mar 21, 2021, 2:05 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 84271585
0 Persons

Tags

FIFA wishes “unstoppable” Ali Daei happy birthday

FIFA wishes “unstoppable” Ali Daei happy birthday

Tehran, March 21, IRNA – FIFA congratulated Iranian soccer player Ali Daei on his birthday (March 21) calling him “unstoppable in the air.”

Daei was born on March 21, 1969, in Ardebil, northwestern Iran. He is the world's all-time leading goal scorer.

FIFA wrote, “He was unstoppable in the air. He played at the highest level for FC Bayern.”

It said that Daei inspired Team Melli (Iran’s national team) to two World Cup tournaments.

“He is the highest-scoring male in international history.”

Daei scored 109 goals for his country and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo is second on the list with 10 goals.

“HBD to the legendary Ali Daei,” FIFA wrote.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 9 =