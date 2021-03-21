FIFA wishes “unstoppable” Ali Daei happy birthday

Daei was born on March 21, 1969, in Ardebil, northwestern Iran. He is the world's all-time leading goal scorer.

FIFA wrote, “He was unstoppable in the air. He played at the highest level for FC Bayern.”

It said that Daei inspired Team Melli (Iran’s national team) to two World Cup tournaments.

“He is the highest-scoring male in international history.”

Daei scored 109 goals for his country and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo is second on the list with 10 goals.

“HBD to the legendary Ali Daei,” FIFA wrote.

