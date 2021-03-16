Iran's envoy discusses judicial cooperation with Iraq's Supreme Judicial official

The ambassador also reviewed the latest judicial issues between the two countries with Zeidan and expressed gratitude for the coordination and management of the Iraqi justice system in the recent official visit of Iran's judiciary chief to Iraq.

Among the topics discussed in the meeting was the amnesty of some Iranian nationals in Iraq, the transfer of judicial convicts to Iran as well as the introduction of a representative for the prosecution of Iranian judicial affairs.

Zeidan, too, for his part, said that the recent official visit of Iran's judiciary chief to Iraq was aimed at reinforcing the relations between the two countries and urged the Iranian officials to issue the directives required for cooperation with the relevant departments and the Iraqi Ministry of Justice .

Iranian Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi visited Iraq on Feb. 08 at the head of a high-ranking judicial delegation to discuss bilateral ties.

