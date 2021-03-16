President Rouhani unveils nat'l projects in 4 provinces

In a video conference, President Rouhani ordered the launch of wastewater treatment plant of west Tehran, Nohob damn in Qazvin, great water treatment plant in Gilan, wastewater treatment plant in Someh Sara, the steam section of Caspian Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Plant in Mazandaran and wastewater treatment plant in Pardis County, Tehran.

Wastewater treatment plant of west Tehran is one of the greatest treatment plants in Iran which is built with the highest environmental standards and can generate 6 megawatt of electricity.

President Hassan Rouhani had promised in the beginning of this Persian year (March 2020) that 50,000 billion tomans worth of projects of Ministry of Energy would be inaugurated by the end of the year.

He said at the time that the message such projects deliver is that people, private and public sectors, engineers and workers of Iran are working in economy, while fighting the coronavirus.

