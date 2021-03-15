Western states hoard COVID-19 vaccines three times more than what they need: Zarif

He said that the western states must give up discrimination in providing the public with health services at a time when they are exposed to deadly threat of corona pandemic.

The foreign minister said that all the people are equal in the face of this common human pain.

“If one country becomes vulnerable to the threat of corona pandemic, the entirety of the international community will suffer from the same vulnerability,” Zarif said.

“We cannot buy security for ourselves at the cost of making others insecure. We cannot build a future for ourselves by putting pressure on others. I wish COVID-19 would at least teach us this lesson to understand that in an interconnected world, we are all boarding the same boat.”

He stressed the need to act indiscriminately in distributing the vaccine among the poor and rich nations.

Referring to Iran’s difficulties caused by the US tough sanctions to provide medical supplies from abroad, Zarif said that the Iranian scientists successfully managed to produce COVID-19 vaccines as they already manufactured missiles domestically.

