Spox: Iranian freighter attacked in Mediterranean, crew safe

When asked about the attack on Iran's freighter in the international waters of the Mediterranean Sea, which resulted in the damage to the ship, Khatibzadeh said that the move violates international law and it is against the law of the sea.

Taking the necessary actions to identify the causes of the sabotage is on the agenda of varied departments, he underlined.

The essential follow-up in this regard is seriously on the agenda, he further noted.

A part of the hull of the freighter was damaged after an explosive object hit it on March 10, 2021, in the Mediterranean Sea, he stated.

After an explosive object hit the hull of the cargo ship, a small fire broke out at the site of the explosion, he underscored.

He went on to say that it was immediately put out and none of the crew was injured.

