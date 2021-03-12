Sanctions as much destructive as terrorism, war crime: Iran UN envoy

Addressing a meeting at the UN Security Council on hunger and famine in conflicts, he stressed the need for the lifting of sanctions and sieges to stop food insecurity.

The ambassador emphasized on the basic principle of securing food supply for all people around the globe in all times and all conditions such as during war or peace, calling for international strategy to uproot causes of food insecurity.

The UN Security Council should oblige all warring sides to observe rights to access food supply, he said, noting that the UNSC should not impose sanctions on humanitarian trade ties in particular for food and medicine under any circumstances.

“No issue is more urgent than the immediate lifting of inhumane siege of the Yemeni people as well as illegal siege of the Gaza Strip,” Takht Ravanchi said.

He also referred to the imposition of sanctions as one of main causes of creating food insecurity, noting that the US sanctions hinder Iran’s access to food, medicine and medical equipment amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The Iranian official called for immediate lifting of sanctions as an important measure to stop food insecurity.

