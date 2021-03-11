FM spox: Foreign interference destabilizes Hong Kong

Khatibzadeh expressed concern about passing election law for Hong Kong by the Chinese Congress that may amount to interference in domestic affairs of Hong Kong.

The foreign ministry spokesman said in the meantime that Iran respects China's sovereignty rights and that Hong Kong is special administrative region so that China has sovereignty over Hong Kong.

China has proved over the past several years that it adheres well to the principle of a two-system country in Hong Kong, Khatibzadeh said.

He said at the same time that the legislation made by the People's Congress of China on the electoral system of Hong Kong is in line with the principle of one country- two systems, he added.

3266**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish