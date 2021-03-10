Lifting sanctions followed up by all JCPOA participants: Vaezi

Speaking to reporters following a cabinet meeting, Vaezi said that every country would express what it thinks to be true for taking the first step in reviving the JCPOA.

“However, those opinions or ministers paying visits to Tehran don’t necessarily mean that there is a deal reached,” he went on to explain.

They are trying to pave the way, said Vaezi, adding “We are also working on plans and it will be announced once completed. But if any one offers an opinions, that doesn’t mean we are working on it.”

On the FATF bill waiting for the Expediency Discernment Council approval for over a year, President Rouhani’s Chief of Staff said that it wasn’t in the interest of Iran and friendly countries to delay approval of the bills.

He urged the council to approve the bills, since its imposing further costs and great risks on the country when transferring money through exchanges rather than banks.

This is a developing story…