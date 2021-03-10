Iran, Georgia confer on consular affairs, social interaction

According to the Embassy of Iran in Tbilisi, the two sides in the meeting exchanged opinions on social interactions and consular affairs.

Ghasemi pointed to the role of human and social interactions in the development of relations between the two countries and said that human interaction has always been acting an important role in the expansion of relations between the two countries.

The Iranian Ambassador expressed hope that the exchange of views and regular meetings of the consular affairs committee, which are held annually between Iran and Georgia, act to facilitate the current processes of trade and economic interactions within the framework of cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Giorgi Tabatadze, for his part, pointed to the importance of Georgia's relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and outlining the status of relations between the two countries in light of the recent visit of Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Georgia expressed hoped new steps to expand the ties between the two countries.

