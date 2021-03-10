Mar 10, 2021, 10:43 AM
2nd part of Indian equipment soon to arrive at Chabahar

Chabahr, March 10, IRNA – Managing Director of Ports and Maritime Organization of Sistan and Baluchestan province, in the south east of Iran, said that the second part of India’s $85m commitment for developing Chabahar port would be unveiled soon.

Behrouz Aqaei said on Wednesday that a vessel carrying two 100-ton coastal cranes worth 7.5 million dollars would arrive in Iran next week with two other machines to be delivered later this year.

India committed to provide 85 million dollars of equipment in Shahid Beheshti port through an investment contract. Two 140-ton coastal cranes have already been delivered, according to the official.

With two other vehicles coming next week and two others later in the year, India will have fulfilled 30 percent of its commitments, Aqaei stated, adding, “after that, there would be no limitation in loading and unloading any type of goods in Shahid Beheshti port.”

Chabahar is a developing port complex in the southeast of Iran which is planned to be a hub of trading in the region, connecting Iran and Afghanistan to South East Asia and Africa, and India to Iran and Afghanistan.

