Iran's Chabahar port highway connecting regional countries: Indian envoy

Referring to the Indian Prime Minister's visit to Iran in 2016 and the signing of a cooperation agreement among Iran, India, and Afghanistan for the development of Chabahar port, Dharmendra said that establishing a safe trade route and unhindered access of landlocked countries in this region to Central Asia and Western Europe is one of the main themes of this agreement.

He noted that with the cooperation of Iran and India, Chabahar port will be the connecting highway of the countries in this region to the east and west of the Caspian Sea through the north-south corridor.

During the meeting, the Secretary-General of Tehran Chamber of Commerce Bahman Eshghi said that the growth and development of the countries of the Persian Gulf region and the Middle East depend on peace and security, adding that Chabahar port can be a place of peace and wealth for the countries in this area.

He added that Chabahar port, with a focus on Iran and India, has the capacity to be the connecting point of key players in the region.

Iran and India can take great steps to make peace and poverty alleviation in the region with Chabahar and its comprehensive development, he underscored.

The meeting also outlined a report by the Indian Embassy on the start-up process of the Trilateral Agreement between Iran, India, and Afghanistan and the progress of equipping and developing infrastructure in Chabahar port.

The latest development situation of Chabahar port was held with the presence of foreign ambassadors, representatives, government officials, and Indian ambassador to Tehran at the Meeting of the Chamber of Commerce.

The meeting was attended by the Indian Ambassador and the participation of ambassadors and representatives from more than 20 foreign countries in Tehran, including France, Germany, Russia, the UK, Finland, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Bangladesh, Switzerland, Oman, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Norway, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Sri Lanka, as well as representatives from ministries and related organizations.

