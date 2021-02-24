Chabahar port, a hub of foreign trade

Resting in the east side of the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman on the path of main shipping lines to Africa, Asia and Europe, Chabahar port provides Central Asia and Afghanistan a shortcut to the Persian Gulf and East Africa markets.

Construction of the port began in 1973 and continued after the Islamic Revolution and is now going to make a turning point in shipping in national and international levels one it is connected to Iran’s railroad network.

Importance

Iran’s south east coast on the shores of Sistan & Baluchestan province, since it’s distant from the center of escalation in the Persian Gulf, is potentially one of the most valuable coasts in the world.

Activity in the ports lying on the south coast of Sistan & Baluchestan in the late 19th and early 20th centuries suggests that these ports have been active in trading between east Iran and Pakistani and Indian ports.

A strategic port

Development in Iran, especially in east of the country, depends to a great extent to the Oman Gulf shores. Therefore, Chabahar port has been the pillar of strategic planning in the Islamic Republic of Iran in developing east of the country in different periods.

Iran is placed on the crossroad between Asia, Africa and Europe and this becomes more important when it comes to its neighbors, many of which are landlocked and need to go to many other countries through Iran.

Chabahar port has a 541-km long coast and is the closest to Afghanistan, Pakistan and Central Asia through of land roads.

Corridors

Trading is not limited to neighbors in today’s world. As many countries try to reach new markets, those placed on strategic locations, in turn, try to make income via providing transport infrastructure between producing countries and destination markets.

Placed on the crossroad of several international corridors, Iran potentially has a lot of opportunities to make money through shipping, as an alternative to oil exports.

North-South and South-North corridors are among the most important economic paths in Iran and Chabahar has a pivotal, strategic role in both of them.

The North-South international corridor agreement was signed in 2000 by Iran, India and Russia in Saint Petersburg. It is the most important ring in trading between Asia and Europe, reducing the length and time by 40 percent and cost by 30 percent.

On the other hand, the South-North international corridor, starting from Chabahar, has a lot opportunities and benefits for the region and Iran, with its excellent capacities in economic, political and security areas.

95 percent growth in goods transport

Director General of Ports and Maritime Organization of Sistan-Baluchestan Province Behrouz Aqaei said that goods transport experienced 95 percent growth and there was 71 percent increase in importing primary goods, both owing to Chabahar which is the greatest ocean port in Iran.

He said that Chabahar has a role in exporting Iranian goods, not only those produced in the east of the country, but also western and central Iran benefit from the port to export their goods.

Loading and unloading from the beginning of this Persian year – March 2020 – has seen a 25 percent growth compared to the same period last year, according to Aqaei who added that nine percent of primary goods are imported through Chabahar, increased 71 percent compared to the previous year.

He underlined that exports through Chabahar has seen 381 percent growth in the 10 months period from March 2020 in comparison with the same preceding period.

