Zarif: JCPOA implemented only by Iran

“#JCPOA IS the comprehensive plan concluded by E3+3 (incl US) & Iran. The “C” stands for COMPREHENSIVE,” Zarif wrote in a tweet.

Ten members of US congress wrote a letter on Tuesday to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, urging him to pursue a 'comprehensive' deal with Iran.

“It has been implemented only by Iran,” Zarif added, referring to the Europeans’ inaction against the US withdrawal of the deal in violation of it.

“Instead of posturing, US & E3 must finally live up to their commitments made, but never fulfilled,” the top diplomat said.

Zarif also underlined that if US and European participants of the JCPOA fulfill their commitments, Iran would reciprocate.

Iran has reduced its compliance with the deal in response to US withdrawal and resumption of sanctions; however, Tehran has kept the window open by promising that it’s compliance reduction measures are totally reversible.

9416**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish