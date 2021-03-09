Cmdr says Iran will stage further joint Navy drills with Russia, China

The eagerness of major powers with advanced Navy forces for holding joint maneuvers with Navy of Iranian Army and the IRGC is indicative of the high capability of the Iranian armed forces in operations at the sea and free waters, Kaviani said.

Noting that Iran has very high capacity in defense diplomacy in the region, the commander said that after Iran and Russia organized a joint Navy maneuver, China and India proposed joint drills.

He said that the Iranian Navy is capable today to establish security in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, north of the Indian Ocean and wherever deemed necessary for the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

