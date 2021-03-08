Zahra Nemati receives International Women's Day award

On this day as the world collectively raises its voice towards gender equality, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is lifting three notable leaders who have done just that to earn the 2021 International Women’s Day Recognition awards.

The annual recognition, which coincides with March 8, International Women’s Day, celebrates primarily women in the Paralympic Movement who have inspired and emulated the Paralympic ideals and are positive role models.

Iran’s first gold medallist at a Paralympic or Olympics has used her platform to be an activist for women and people with disabilities in her home country. Since making history at the London 2012 Paralympics, Nemati has been at the forefront of showing what women with an impairment can achieve as she continued collecting Paralympic and World Championship medals.

Nemati also participated in the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish