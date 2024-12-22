Iranian official: Iran-Pakistan naval cooperation helps protect regional security

Kamrani, who is Hormozgan’s deputy governor general for political, security and social affairs, made the comment on Sunday as he hosted the commander of Pakistan's Peace and Friendship Fleet that docked in Iranian territorial waters a day earlier.

The Iranian official said that regional nations are able to establish lasting security in the region without the help of foreign countries.

He also said that Iranian and Pakistani navies should share their experiences with each other and have more synergy in maritime sector.

Rear Admiral Omar, on his part, said that the navies of the two countries have long-running cooperation, adding that his fleet is currently in Iran’s port city of Bandar Abbas as part of efforts to enhance military cooperation.

He also agreed that regional security is an important issue, which should be established by military forces of the region.

Pakistan’s Peace and Friendship Fleet is due to stay in Iran’s Bandar Abbas for four days with the aim of strengthening training and operational ties between the navies of the two countries.

