Talks with Iran on JCPOA possible during Trump era: US official

Jake Sullivan, in an interview with CNN on Sunday, touched on Iran’s nuclear policy, saying the country has also always emphasized compliance with international law on nuclear non-proliferation while the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution declared the production of nuclear weapons as forbidden.

Sullivan, however, failed to mention the reason behind the continued anti-Iran policies by the current administration under President Joe Biden.

The US official during his remarks also claimed that Iran and the axis of resistance have been weakened after the fall of the Syrian government and also expressed concern about the change in the Islamic Republic's nuclear doctrine, which he said, Washington is following vigilantly.

Sullivan also emphasized that in addition to the Trump team, he has discussed Iran's nuclear doctrine with Israeli officials.

Despite the Islamic Republic's adherence to its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with world powers, Trump during his first term pulled his country unilaterally out of the agreement and earmarked on anti-Iran sanctions under his so-called ‘maximum pressure campaign’.

The US policy and the non-compliance of European signatories to the deal prompted the Islamic Republic to gradually reduce its commitment under the framework of the JCPOA clauses.

Iran has, time and again, said that its nuclear-related measures are reversible if other parties to the deal show their full compliance to the JCPOA.

