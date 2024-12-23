Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec. 23

**IRAN DAILY

-- Iran neither has nor needs proxy forces in region: Leader

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has dismissed claims that Iran has been cut off from its “proxy forces” in the region, asserting that the Islamic Republic neither has nor needs such forces

-- Parliament okays general provisions of Iran-EAEU free trade bill

Members of the Iranian Parliament agreed on the general provisions of the bill for a free trade agreement between Tehran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and its member states.

-- Minister pledges support for provincial theaters, showcasing Iran’s artistic diversity

Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi emphasized the vital role of provincial theaters as a “national asset”, following his visit to the 20th Tehran-Mobarak International Puppet Theater Festival.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

– We Will Remove Zionist Regime From the Region

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei here Sunday said the countries of the region will ultimately eradicate the Zionist regime.

-- Center: Iran Inflation Drops to 32.5% in December

TEHRAN – Iran’s annual inflation rate for the calendar month to late December dropped to 32.5%, marking a 0.6 percentage point decline compared to the previous month, the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) reported on Sunday.

-- Iran Condemns U.S. Strikes on Yemen

TEHRAN -- Iran on Sunday strongly condemned the U.S.’s “repeated and aggressive” airstrikes on Yemen as war crimes and a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

“The U.S.’s aggressive and repeated attacks on Yemen are a gross violation of the principles and rules of international law and the United Nations Charter,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said. These attacks are also a violation of the rules and principles of international humanitarian law and an example of a war crime, he added.

** TEHRAN TIMES

– Courageous Syrian youth will expel Zionists from Syria: Leader

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei discussed the situation in Syria, Iran’s regional strategy, and the future of West Asia during a meeting with religious eulogists on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA), the beloved daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on Sunday.

-- Iran celebrates 3rd anniversary of Yalda Night’s UNESCO designation

TEHRAN- A ceremony commemorating the third anniversary of Yalda Night's listing on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list was attended by Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, along with a number of cultural heritage officials and foreign ambassadors in Tehran on Saturday.

-- Plight of Palestinians: Israeli genocide shows no sign of abating

TEHRAN- Israel continues to slaughter Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid the international community’s deafening silence over the regime’s atrocities in the besieged territory.

