Israel keeps violating ceasefire deal with Lebanon

According to IRNA citing the official Lebanese news agency on Monday morning, Israeli warplanes hit the city of Kafr Qala in southern Lebanon.

The news agency did not release further details about the attack or the possible damage and casualties.

The truce between Israel and Lebanon took effect on November the 27th.

Since the implementation of this agreement, the Israeli army has violated the ceasefire dozens of times by attacking southern regions of Lebanon, killing and wounding citizens of the country, and preventing Lebanese refugees from returning to some towns and villages.

Lebanese officials, including caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati have issued repeated warnings, saying Israel is threatening the country’s territorial integrity with its military actions on a daily basis despite agreeing to the truce.

The Israeli aggression against Lebanon since October last year has taken the lives of over 4,000 people.

