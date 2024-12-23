Zionist army’s armored division lost 235 soldiers in Gaza: Report

According to the report published by the Hebrew-language daily, gives the casualty figure of one of the army units deployed to Gaza, saying 74 of the soldiers killed were from the Giwat Brigade.

The 162nd Armored Division of the Israeli army created in 1973 is a subsidiary of the regime's ground forces and is under Southern Command located in the occupied Palestinian territories. Giwat is an infantry brigade of the ground forces and was established in 1947.

Haaretz said 5,000 Israeli soldiers have also been injured since the beginning of the war on Gaza.

According to the report, several top commanders from the Giwati Brigade as well as from the 401st Armored Brigade were killed by resistance fighters.

The Zionist military has so far confirmed the killing of some 820 troops since the Palestinian resistance launched the Al-Aqsa Strom operation on October 7, 2023. The army does not say how they were killed and has placed strict censorship on losses inflicted by resistance fighters.

According to Israeli media and independent sources, the army is hiding the real number of death among its troops to avoid further public outrage.

