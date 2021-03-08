Envoy discusses payment of debts to Iran with Iraqi minister

Iraj Masjedi discussed the political atmosphere between the two neighboring countries, including payment of Iraq’s debts to Iran, with Iraqi Finance Minister Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi.

During the meeting, Allawi said that the payments are among Iraq's priorities and stressed that the necessary preliminary steps have been taken.

Iraq’s debts to Iran are about six billion dollars, which are for the export of natural gas and electricity. The money has been stuck in Iraqi banks due to US illegal sanctions.

