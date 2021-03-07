Iranian artist awarded at ART & Mister ART 2021 in Netherlands

Nader Saadatifard said in an interview with IRNA on Sunday that " ART & Mister ART 2021" event was held in Netherlands and Abdolreza Rabeti of Iran, Imran Manzour Imzi of UAE and Yaser Al -Omri of Jordan awarded the top title of the event.

The event in which many artists from many countries were invited, 20 artists were nominated to defend their works online , live broadcast , and other referees, he added.

The artists responded to the jury 's questions and the results came after the response to the jury 's questions, the Head of Culture and Islamic Guidance office in Dezful County said.

