Mar 7, 2021, 9:47 PM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 84256053
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian artist awarded at ART & Mister ART 2021 in Netherlands

Iranian artist awarded at ART & Mister ART 2021 in Netherlands

Dezful, March 7, IRNA – ABdolreza Rabeti, Iranian artist of Khouzestan Province, has been awarded at ART and Mister ART 2021 in Netherlands, the Head of Culture and Islamic Guidance office in Dezful said.

Nader Saadatifard said in an interview with IRNA on Sunday that " ART & Mister ART 2021" event was held in Netherlands and Abdolreza Rabeti of Iran, Imran Manzour Imzi of UAE and Yaser Al -Omri of  Jordan awarded the top title of the event.

The event in which  many artists from many countries were invited,  20 artists were  nominated to defend their works online , live broadcast , and other referees, he added.

The artists responded to the jury 's questions and the results came after the response to the  jury 's questions, the Head of Culture and Islamic Guidance office in Dezful County said.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 2 =