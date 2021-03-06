Mar 6, 2021, 12:13 PM
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code: 84253781
0 Persons

Tags

Iran Pres calls for further int'l, bilateral ties with Ghana

Iran Pres calls for further int'l, bilateral ties with Ghana

Tehran, March 6, IRNA – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a message on Saturday congratulated his Ghanaian counterpart Nana Akufo-Addo on the country's Independence Day and hoped Tehran-Accra international and bilateral cooperation in all areas grows.

President Rouhani also congratulated the Ghanaian people on the national Independence Day on March 6.

Ghana annually celebrates National Day and marks independence from the United Kingdom in 1957.

At his message, Rouhani wished prosperity and success for the people of Ghana.

In a related development, Iran's first Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri extended a message of congratulation to his Ghanaian counterpart Mahamudu Bawumia on Independence Day.

Through his message, Jahangiri expressed hope that the two would witness growing cooperation under the shadow of determination of officials of both states to this end.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 9 =