Iran Pres calls for further int'l, bilateral ties with Ghana

President Rouhani also congratulated the Ghanaian people on the national Independence Day on March 6.

Ghana annually celebrates National Day and marks independence from the United Kingdom in 1957.

At his message, Rouhani wished prosperity and success for the people of Ghana.

In a related development, Iran's first Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri extended a message of congratulation to his Ghanaian counterpart Mahamudu Bawumia on Independence Day.

Through his message, Jahangiri expressed hope that the two would witness growing cooperation under the shadow of determination of officials of both states to this end.

