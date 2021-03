Jamali told IRNA that the new project will be inaugurated by President Hassan Rouhani.

Elaborating on the projects, he said that some 7,150 billion rials will be invested in the projects which are estimated to create some 5,000 jobs.

He also said that the country has already inaugurated some 117 projects in the first nine months of the year.

The projects inaugurated in the nine-month period created come 7,620 jobs, the official said.

