Iranian short film awarded at US Int'l Fest

The short film 'Stain' by 'Shouresh Vakili' is produced on the issue of human rights and peace with the participation of the Iranian youth film association in Sanandaj Province in Western Iran.

The film has already won numerous international awards from the United States, India, Italy, England, and Iran.

The short film "Stain" is the story of an old man in a cinema hall, facing a strange subject and trying to solve it.

This movie is in the surreal style, with the director trying to portray and influence war and violence.

The Tryon Fine Art Center along with The Tryon Theatre, a vintage, state-of-the-art cinema, which has been in continuous operation for more than 80 years, play host to the opening gala and award ceremony as the retail shops, and dining establishments embrace visitors.

