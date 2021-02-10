Majidi's "Khorshid" to represent Iran in 2021 Oscars

Khorshid is selected among 93 films which had been introduced to the Oscars from different world countries.

A committee will select five out of the 15 films and introduce them to the Oscars.

List of the selected films will be released on March 15, 2021.

Co-authored by Nima Javidi, Khorshid was awarded Crystal Simorgh at the 38th Fajr International Film Festival in Iran.

Khorshid is the story of a 12-year-old boy living on stealing, till someday he and his friends receive proposals from wrongdoers.

History of Iran's presence in the most-watched cinema event of the year- Academy Awards - goes back to 1977.

Since, three Iranian films have been nominated for Oscars and two won the precious Award.

First, "Children of Heaven" by Majid Majidi was nominated for Oscars in 1998, and later two movies directed by Asghar Farhadi, namely "A Separation" and "The Salesman", won Academy Awards for the Best Foreign Language Film in 2011 and 2016 respectively.

Also, "Finding Farideh" by Azadeh Mousavi and Kourosh Ataei was the first Iranian documentary introduced to the 2020 Academy Awards.

