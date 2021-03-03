Labor cooperation among Iraq, Tajikistan, Finland, Iran

Shahrivar said on Wednesday that the first joint meeting with Tajikistan and Finland, as well as the second session with Iraq, has been held via video conference.

The mentioned sides held talks on joint ventures in a bid to develop and deepen relations and collaborations, he noted.

The official added that in the virtual meeting with Tajikistan, the two sides finalized a draft for a memorandum of understanding on labor and technical pieces of training and the document will be inked in Dushanbe and Tehran in the future.

As to the joint committee with Iraq, he explained that Baghdad and Tehran reviewed a five-year-long joint program and an official invitation will be sent from the Iraqi labor minister to his Iranian counterpart and they will sign the document in Baghdad.

In a meeting between Finnish and Iranian officials for labor affairs, the two sides agreed to cooperate on dispatching professional workforces to Finland, exchanging experience and know-how, as well as creating job opportunities and providing pieces of training. The draft of a memorandum of understanding will be sent to Finland through Iran's diplomatic mission in the European country.

Iran dispatched 2,000 workforces to other countries from March 20, 2018, to March 20, 2019.

The Ministry of Labor, Cooperatives, and Social Welfare supports dispatching workforces specialized in technical fields and academic majors except for medical sciences.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish