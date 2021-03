Iran’s national basketball team, which will represent Asia at the Tokyo Olympics, is scheduled to play the opening match.

Accordingly, Iran’s national team in Group A will play on July 25, 2021, the first match against the winner of the qualifiers in Canada.

Iran's national team will meet with the US, France, and the champions of the qualifiers in Canada (including Canada, Croatia, Lithuania, and Serbia).

3266**1424

