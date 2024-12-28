Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec. 28

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran, Saudi Arabia to expand ties in communications, IT sectors

The head of Information Technology Organization of Iran and the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s Communications, Space, and Technology Commission (CST) emphasized strengthening cooperation and sharing experiences in various fields of communications and information technology during a bilateral meeting in Riyadh.

Mohammad Mohsen Sadr, on the sidelines of the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) in Riyadh, met with Mohammad Saud al-Tamimi, head of Saudi Arabia’s CST.

-- NIGC: Iran sets record in sweet gas production, transmission

The deputy oil minister for gas affairs announced that daily sweet gas production in Iran’s refineries has reached a record high of 865 million cubic meters (mcm). Saeid Tavakoli stated that with an optimized network arrangement, the daily gas transmission volume has also hit 865 mcm, Shana reported.

The official highlighted that since the start of the current administration (August 2024), gas production in the country’s refineries has seen a significant increase, saying, “During this period, numerous records have been achieved, the latest being the daily production of over 865 mcm of sweet gas in the country’s gas refineries.”

-- President, ministers open major development projects in North Khorasan

President Masoud Pezeshkian, along with senior cabinet members, inaugurated key infrastructure, energy, and housing projects during a two-day visit to Iran’s North Khorasan Province, with the aim of advancing regional development.

A sum of 14 power projects were unveiled to strengthen the province’s electricity infrastructure. These plans focus on modernizing power grids and expanding access to electricity in both urban and rural areas, providing reliable energy to support industries and communities.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- EAEU-Iran trade grows by 12.8%

Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Bagit Jan Sagintaef says Iran’s trade with the alliance has increased by 12.8% in the first ten months of 2024. Sagintaef made the remarks in a meeting with Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Atabak on the sidelines with the EAEU summit in Saint Petersburg.

The meeting focused on expanding economic cooperation among member states, addressing trade issues, and discussing the integration of digital economies.

-- Iran sets record in sweet gas production, transmission

The deputy oil minister for gas affairs Saeid Tavakoli has announced that daily sweet gas production in the country’s refineries has reached a record high of 865 million cubic meters (mcm). Tavakoli stated that with an optimized network arrangement, the daily gas transmission volume has also hit 865 mcm.

The official highlighted that since the start of the 14th administration (August 2024), gas production in the country’s refineries has seen a significant increase, saying “During this period, numerous records have been achieved, the latest being the daily production of over 865 million cubic meters of sweet gas in the country’s gas refineries.”

-- China industrial profits set for steepest annual drop since 2000

China’s industrial profits fell at a slower clip in November, official data showed on Friday, but the annual decline in earnings this year is expected to be the worst in over two decades due to persistently soft domestic consumption.

The world’s second-largest economy has been struggling to mount a strong post-pandemic revival, as business and household appetites for spending and investment remain subdued amid a prolonged housing downturn and fresh trade risks from the incoming US administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- “Azure Narrative” exhibition features Iranian artworks in Yerevan

An international art exhibition titled “Azure Narrative” was inaugurated in Artists' Union of Armenia in Yerevan on Thursday, featuring the works of more than 60 Iranian artists from various artistic realms. The two-day exhibition displayed a diverse range of artworks encompassing various styles, techniques, and artistic media, Mehr reported.

Each piece reflected the unique artistic voice and creative perspectives of its creator, the report added.

-- Iran gains observer status in Eurasian Economic Union

Iran's observer membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) was formalized on Thursday, December 26, 2024, IRNA reported. Leaders of the five EAEU member states signed the agreement during a ceremony in Saint Petersburg, attended by Iran's Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Seyyed Mohammad Atabak.

According to IRNA, the event concluded the Supreme Council meeting of the EAEU, where approximately 17 agreements, including Iran's observer status, were signed. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, presiding over the union in 2024, remotely approved the documents via video conference.

-- Iran ready to expand environmental ties with Japan

The head of the Department of Environment (DOE) has announced the country’s readiness to cooperate with Japan in dealing with environmental challenges caused by global warming, mainly air pollution.

Lauding Japan's efforts in the restoration of Lake Urmia, Shina Ansari said the DOE is willing to benefit from Japan’s knowledge and expertise in technologies related to the environment. She made the remarks in a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Iran Tamaki Tsukada.

6125**4194