Agreement with IAEA token of Iran’s good faith: Gov’t spokesman

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Rabiei said that Iran expects that the signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) take reciprocal steps to prove their good faith.

He said that now that the maximum pressure plan has failed, there is no path for the US but to return to the JCPOA.

Iran has shown its commitment to the deal in the past years, now it’s the US’ turn to return to the deal and remove the most inhumane sanctions, he said, adding that the US has so far avoided taking the slightest step toward confidence-building.

Iran is ready to hear any logical and honest suggestion for settling the differences, but it needs to see some action, Rabiei said.

Referring to the agreement with the IAEA, he said that the Government will respect the law passed by Majlis and also assure the international community that Iran’s nuclear activities will be under international legal inspections and stay peaceful.

He went on to say that the US government's claim to believe in diplomacy is nothing but “hypocritical and unacceptable rhetoric”, adding that US President Joe Biden’s administration cannot follow Trump’s policies and expect a new result.

Answering a question about the three European countries' suggestion about inviting the US to the JCPOA meeting, he said it was an innovation for solving the issue but the timing was not appropriate for the meeting.

He also said that the place of the oppressor and the oppressed should not be changed in a political and media action.

Regarding the draft of the anti-Iranian resolution in the Board of Governors of the IAEA, he said that Iran’s reduction of commitments was according to Article 36 of the JCPOA.

He added that Iran has warned that if any resolution is issued against the country, it will react accordingly, including reconsidering the agreement with the Agency.

Rabiei reiterated that if other parties go back to their commitments, Iran will immediately implement all its commitments, including the Additional Protocol.

In reaction to the Israeli defense minister claiming that Iran has attacked the Israeli in the Sea of Oman, he said that Iran's policy in the region is to create peace and stability and that security of waterways has always been a priority for Iran.

Rabiei went on to say that the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are Iran's immediate security areas and Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) was suggested based on the same strategy.

Not only Iran and but also all the world know that Zionists play the blame game, he noted adding that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is worried about the return of diplomacy and the revival of the JCPOA.

