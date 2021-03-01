Iran to react strongly if IAEA BoG issues anti-Iran resolution

Amouei made the remarks in the extraordinary meeting of Majlis (Parliament) National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is to react appropriately if he witnesses any anti-Iran resolution, he noted.

The US is not authorized to return to the JCPOA if it does not live up to its commitments, he quoted Zarif as saying.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors Meeting begins today and it seems its main focus will be Iran-world powers’ nuclear deal, related consultations, and ways for safeguarding the international agreement.

The Head of Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (IAEO) warned yesterday (on Sunday) about the probability of presenting any resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors, arguing: If the IAEA Board of Governors will do so in reaction to Iran’s move on exit from the Additional Protocol, our country will react proportionately, and we have sent a letter (to the IAEA) in that respect, too.

