Diversifying tourist attractions, destinations a must: Min

Addressing press on the sidelines of an inaugural ceremony of Do-Dehak Caravanserai in Delijan, Markazi province, the minister said ecotourism has been added to the set of cultural and historical tourism in a bid to expand usage of all attractions of the industry.

The ministry plans to diversify tourist attractions and residential units with the aim of activating economy of the industry through using public capabilities in reconstructing historical monuments in order to turn them into residential spaces, Mounesan noted, adding that this is an intelligent measure by the administration of President Hassan Rouhani, because the governmental budget is not sufficient for this end.

Traditional residence, spaces for ecotourism and hotel-caravanserai have been welcomed by tourists, he said, arguing that there is no shortage of residential centers throughout the country.

The minister urged the Iranian people to observe health protocols in order to decline the number of infections with COVID-19 virus aimed at turning all cities of the country into a good situation to be able to host tourists during Nowruz holiday (March 20 – April 2).

The Do-Dehak Caravanserai is located in the banks of Qomrood River and on Qom-Delijan road, which dates back to Safavid dynasty. The area of the caravanserai is 2,800 square meters.

The Do-Dehak Caravanserai is one of 999 caravanserais, which were built during the reign of Shah Abbas (a Safavid king).

Caravanserai and bridge of Do-Dehak, Naraq markets, tombs of offspring of Imams such as Suleiman, Yahya, Zobeideh Khatoon, as well as Nakhjir cave, Kohak castle, wind towers, reservoirs and Naraq historical houses are among tourist attractions of Delijan city with 50,000 population.

